Opposition Parties Come Together With One Vision

Staff Reporter|Opposition political parties are slowly sealing the envisaged coalition to end President Robert Mugabe’s 35 year hold on power.

Today women from eight of the top opposition parties in the country will be exhibiting the rare unity in a women rally set to fill up the 3000 seating capacity Bulawayo Amphitheater.

The women gathering under the Zimbabwe National Electoral Reforms Agenda ZINERA will be addressed by women political leaders that include Thokozani Khuphe of the MDCT, Joyce Mujuru of NPP and Priscilla Misihairabwi Mushonga of MDC amongst others.

The gathering is set to outline the combined opposition parties roadmap to the 2018 elections and modalities in place to complete the coalition deal.

The women rally will be followed by a similar Youth 2018 Election Campaign Launch rally set for White City Stadium in Bulawayo where over 50 000 young people from all opposition parties from the Matabeleland region will gather to officially kick off the 2018 campaign against ZANU PF.