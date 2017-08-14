Opposition Party Leader Sues Econet for Half a Million

A Correspondent | A prominent opposition party leader has decided to take Econet to the cleaners using the High Court of Zimbabwe.

This is the vocal leader of the Zimbabwe Development Party, Kisinot Mukwazhe who has made a demand of $500 000 for loss of business through Econet.

According to information supplied to ZimEye.com, Econet Wireless unjustifiably debited one dollar from Mukwazhe’s account. The debit set the whole issue into motion as more problems started arising.

Mukwazhe who is registered on the Ecocash platform claims to have lost business through unauthorized deductions of Ecosure premiums from his account.

“While traveling to South Africa on business, Mukwazhi failed to make a crucial business call due to unauthorized deductions made on his account. Through that failure, he was prejudiced as he lost potential business. He was on the very edge of making a lucrative business deal and everything went south as the call could not be completed”, stated part of the High Court summons.

Because of the failed call, the claim papers state that Mukwazhe was “distraught, anxious and traumatized”.