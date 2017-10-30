Oscar Pambuka Loses House

By Staff Reporter| ZBC journalist and Walter Magaya’s public relations official,Oscar Pambuka has lost a house for failing to repay a bank loan.

NewsDay reports that Pambuka’s house in Houghton Park, Harare has been attached by the Sheriff of the High Court of Zimbabwe and is expected to be auctioned on Friday over an undisclosed amount of debt he owes to CBZ Bank.

The auction is set to be held on November 3 this year at Raylton Sports Club.

Oscar is cited in court papers as Pambuka and Associates, a public relations firm which he runs with his wife Nyasha Makota-Pambuka.

30 other properties belonging to individuals and corporates will also be auctioned on Friday.

These include; Wedzera Petroleum’s 7 436-square metres of land situated at Turnpike in Norton, which was attached over an outstanding debt to Standard Chartered Bank, Nico Orgo Fertilizers Company, Petros Mangwende and Chinounye Munyaka whose immovable properties were attached over debts owed to Agribank, CBZ and Homelink (Pvt) Ltd, respectively.