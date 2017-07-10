Our Business Is to Pay Salaries – Harare Mayor

Staff Reporter| The Mayor of Harare Councillor Bernard Manyenyeni says that the City’s financial objective appears to be only to pay salaries and not provide services to the citizens.

In a social media statement responding to a Daily News editorial compelling local authorities to assume responsibility to provide services to the people, the mayor says that with the way the city is currently operating its virtually impossible to focus on service delivery as a chunk of the city’s funds go towards salaries.

“That will never happen Mr Editor,” said the Mayor.

“The numbers don’t allow for that, according to our figures, we are foremost in the business of paying salaries,” he added.

According to the Mayor “there is very little change left” for service delivery after the salaries payment.The Mayor said that service delivery is only possible in a system with sound financial management “which we are not known for,” as Harare.

According to the mayor the City collects about $12 million a month and spends $10 million on salaries.

Above the salary bill the city needs $3 million for water chemicals and $2 million on electricity for water treatment causing a serious shortfall on service delivery.

The ceremonial mayor blamed the scenario on what he called a “mountain of resistance political, legal, professional, personal etc.”

Manyenyeni is on record castigating the ceremonial mayorship which he claims undermines citizen representation as the council executives can implement decisions that may be out of line with the wishes of the city fathers.

In recent weeks he castigated the heavy spending by the City of Harare on a football team when the refuse collection trucks did not have fuel.

  • shumbasamaita

    I dont get you, your Worship, Mr Mayor. What is your business as you understand it, you have to change your mindset. True things are difficult but that where leadership should come in. You rather be fired for doing the right thing than to continue complaining, you are supposed to come up with solutions. My understanding is that you and your councilors are the board that runs the city in line with Urban Councils Act using other instruments as by-laws. Now if you can’t formulate and ensure implementation by management of policies then what are you doing there. As chairman of council you should give it direction. I think you have complained for too long, pave way if you can’t manage the situation, its honourable to step down than continue crying. If there are people not carrying their weight why keep them, do the right thing and lets you trying and getting fired for it. Otherwise these are excuses you are giving because your team of councilors is made up people that are not capable of executing business of council.