Our Business Is to Pay Salaries – Harare Mayor

Staff Reporter| The Mayor of Harare Councillor Bernard Manyenyeni says that the City’s financial objective appears to be only to pay salaries and not provide services to the citizens.

In a social media statement responding to a Daily News editorial compelling local authorities to assume responsibility to provide services to the people, the mayor says that with the way the city is currently operating its virtually impossible to focus on service delivery as a chunk of the city’s funds go towards salaries.

“That will never happen Mr Editor,” said the Mayor.

“The numbers don’t allow for that, according to our figures, we are foremost in the business of paying salaries,” he added.

According to the Mayor “there is very little change left” for service delivery after the salaries payment.The Mayor said that service delivery is only possible in a system with sound financial management “which we are not known for,” as Harare.

According to the mayor the City collects about $12 million a month and spends $10 million on salaries.

Above the salary bill the city needs $3 million for water chemicals and $2 million on electricity for water treatment causing a serious shortfall on service delivery.

The ceremonial mayor blamed the scenario on what he called a “mountain of resistance political, legal, professional, personal etc.”

Manyenyeni is on record castigating the ceremonial mayorship which he claims undermines citizen representation as the council executives can implement decisions that may be out of line with the wishes of the city fathers.

In recent weeks he castigated the heavy spending by the City of Harare on a football team when the refuse collection trucks did not have fuel.