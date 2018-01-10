Ousted Mugabe To Appear In Court | LATEST

Former President Robert Mugabe will be called in to testify in a high-profile case in which former Tourism minister Walter Mzembi is facing corruption charges local media reports.

Mzembi‘s legal team is making a court application to subpoena the 93-year-old former head of state to give evidence along with his former deputy Joice Mujuru and ex Finace Minister Tendai Biti after the office of the President and Cabinet refused to release documents they wanted to use in their defence.

Mzembi was arrested last Friday by The Zimbabwe Anti Corruption along with former Energy and Power Development Minister Samuel Undenge on charges of Crimnal Abuse of Office.

They are both out on bail.

Charges against Mzembi are that sometime in 2010 The Ministry of Tourism and Hospitality initiated a motion to aquire LED public viewing Area televisons for the public country-wide in its bid to introduce Fan parks for the 2010 world up in South Africa.

The State alleges that in its bid to import the television screens,Mzembi’s Ministry applied and obtained funds from treasury under Biti at the time for the purchase of 40 screens amounting to 2 million.

The court heard on Saturday that the money was deposited into Shangahi Linso Digital Technology Company’s account in China,as payment for the equipment. – Daily News