Outrage As Army Evicts 200 Settled Families

Terrence Mawawa, Shurugwi| The Zimbabwe National Army(ZNA) has unilaterally ordered about 200 families to vacate their homes under allegations that they are in occupation of the military’ s protected zone. This has come as a bombshell surprise.

Army officers delivered the shocking notices of eviction to the 200 families at Lazy Nine Farm in Shurugwi South last Thursday.

Through the notices signed and authorised by 5 Infantry Brigade Commander, G Chitsva, the families have 12 days to leave with all their belongings.

“Notice is hereby given that the range is used to conduct military training exercises.This involves the use of live ammunition hence the place is extremely unsafe for human habitation, farming and livestock rearing.It is against this background that you are hereby directed to vacate the place on or before 20 June 2017,” read part of the eviction order signed by Chitsva.

The affected villages are Bangalore, Donga, Mushwe and Bera respectively.

In Gutu District the army recently evicted hundreds of villagers from their homes and left them in the open after declaring their resettlement area a military protected area.

Army spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Alphios Makotore requested written questions.

Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights officials said they were investigating the matter.

Midlands State Minister Jason Machaya said he would meet with senior army officers to discuss the matter.

“We are going to engage both the army and the villagers so that we can resolve the matter,” said Machaya.

Local villagers appealed to the army to reverse the move or find matching accomodation. Leaving them in the middle of nowhere was cruelty.

“This is June. It is very cold and we don’t know what to if we are evicted from our homes,” said Manasa Mubayi, a local villager.