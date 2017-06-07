Over 100 Bids Submitted For Shoko Fest 2017

More than 100 artists and arts groups have pitched their bids to be part of this year’s edition of the colourful Shoko Festival scheduled to run from September 29 to October 1 with spills and thrills for cultural fiesta aficionados, the organisers have said.

Festival coordinator, Natalie Kombe told NewsDay yesterday that the over 100 submissions they received ahead of the May 31 deadline covered different genres.

“We have closed the submissions for artists who were interested in participating at this year’s edition of Shoko Festival with over 100 applications across genres,” Kombe said, adding that the cultural fete will be held under the theme Youtopia.

“The current economic situation presents many daily challenges. So the idea behind this year’s theme is to explore what it is to reach for an ideal, whether it is personally or professionally, where people see themselves and what essentially is their happy place.”

She said the festival continues to advance its mandate to promote urban culture and create a vibrant space where the youths are able to attend, engage, be inspired and aspire for more.

“Like any entertainment event, Shoko Festival is an escape from the struggles faced in life and it is a place where people should feel free to express themselves and experience the joy that life has to offer,” Kombe said.

“It is important for young people to be encouraged to participate, to have their voices recognised and understood, so that they are motivated to contribute significantly and positively to the development of the nation.”

Kombe said the festival will be returning to its home bases at the Zimbabwe Museum of Human Sciences grounds near Rotten Row in Harare for the first two days, and Chitungwiza for the last day’s Peace in the Hood concert.

She said the headlining acts and any new innovations that the festival will undertake will be released to the public soon, adding that a lot of surprises are in store for the festival-goers.

“We always try to improve on the previous year. We have many ideas that we want to achieve at this year’s edition, so people can look forward to some new additions,” Kombe said.-NewsDay