OVER THE OCEAN: Mujuru Chase As Mugabe Arrives In New York

President Robert Mugabe has arrived in New York where his former deputy Joice Mujuru is also attending a women in leadership conference.

Mugabe to the shock of many totally baffled Zimbabweans is attending a conference on the sustainable use of oceans, seas and marine resources.

Zimbabwe is a landlocked country, with many poking fun at the President’s New York jaunt, “Just in. Tokwe-Mkosi dam has been upgraded to ocean&seas level that’s why Mugabe is attending the conference.”

The state media reports that Mugabe was met at the John F. Kennedy International Airport by Zimbabwean Ambassador to the UN in New York, Fredrick Shava and embassy staff.

The President, who left Harare yesterday evening, is accompanied by the First Lady Dr Grace Mugabe, Minister of Foreign Affairs Simbarashe Mumbengegwi and Environment, Water and Climate Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri.

He was seen of at the Harare International Airport by Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Information, Media and Broadcasting Services Minister, Chris Mushohwe, Defence Minister Dr Sydney Sekeramayi, other several government ministers including Minister of State for Harare Metropolitan Province Mirriam Chikukwa and service chiefs.

The conference in New York will be co-hosted by the governments of Fiji and Sweden at the United Nations headquarters in New York, from Monday to the 9th of this month and will coincide with World Oceans Day which is on the 8th of this month.

The theme of the conference is, ‘Our Oceans Our Future: Partnering for the Implementation of Sustainable Development Goal no.14’.

The conference aims at engaging every socio-economic group in finding solutions and will also identify ways and means to support the implementation of SDG no. 14.

The conference will also build on existing successful partnerships and stimulate innovative and new concrete partnerships to advance the implementation of SDG no. 14.

It will involve stakeholders from governments, the United Nations system and inter-governmental organisations, international financial institutions, NGOs, philanthropic organisations, academic and scientific institutions and other actors to assess challenges and opportunities relating to as well as actions taken towards the implementation of goal number 14.

World leaders will also share experiences gained at national and international levels in its implementation.

They will also contribute to the follow up and review process of the 2030 agenda for sustainable development.

The Ocean Conference is expected to adopt a declaration in the form of a call for action to support the implementation of SDG no. 14.

Meanwhile, Mnangagwa is the Acting President.