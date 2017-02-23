Pastor Chris Oyakhilome’s Christ Embassy Church Sued Over Debt

THE Gweru branch of Nigerian televangelist Pastor Chris Oyakhilome’s Christ Embassy Church, has been taken to court over rental arrears and outstanding water bills amounting to $53 000.

According to summons filed at the Bulawayo High Court this week by the property managers, Central Real Estate, the church, also known as Believers Loveworld Incorporated, owes $53 607 in unpaid rentals, water bills and service charges for its rented premises at Alice Centre.

The building is owned by Brainman Investments.

The estate agent said the church was supposed to pay $1 632 monthly as rentals, management, sundries, cleaning, rates and water bills.

“In breach of the 2014 lease agreement, the amount of $14 439 accrued. In 2015, the arrears went to $19 584 and in 2016 the rentals arrears accrued to $53 607, which is now due. Despite demand, the defendant has failed or refused to pay,” the declaration read.

The estate agents prayed for an order for the eviction of the church from its rented premises.

The church is yet to respond to the summons.

Christ Embassy started in Nigeria in 1990 and has grown into an international denomination, attracting millions of followers. – Newsday