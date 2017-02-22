Pablos Manager Acquitted Of Theft Charges

Gemnation: A manager at Pablo’z Club and VIP’s Jameson Oceane Skinner was recently acquitted of theft charges when he appeared in court on accusations of conning a patron of her smart phone worth US$1 000.

Skinner was hauled before the Harare magistrates’ court charged with theft of trust property after he allegedly duped Dorothy Masawi of her iPhone 6.

Through his defense lawyer, Skinner denied the charges when he appeared before magistrate Tildah Mazhande and was later acquitted.

Skinner’s lawyer Mr Tafadzwa Chagonda of Atherstone and Cook law firm said the accused was fully acquitted of the charges after the state failed to produce evidence.

“We applied for discharge at the close of the state’s case on the basis that there was no evidence that incriminated the accused,” he said.

“The evidence that had emerged during the trial was, in our view, inconsistent and grossly unreliable such that it did not warrant the accused being put to his defense.

“That was the point we took in our application and the Court agreed with us and acquitted the accused,” Chagonda said.

Pablo’z Club and VIP’s management released a statement that through they have a strict policy not to handle clients property, Pablo’z also said they have a very effective lost and found system that has seen many high end watches, cellphones and wallets have been returned.

“We do not harbor pickpockets in our staff. However it is a public space and we thrive in being proud of keeping out the rif-raff to the best of our capability.

“We hardly have reports of lost property and when we do get them we usually find the item in question lodged in a couch or left in the toilet stalls.

“Our security team is top notch and you can definitely feel safe when you are our patron.

“No fights, No nonsense and we stand by our motto ‘A touch of class,” the statement reads. – Gemnation