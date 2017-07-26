Painful Accidents, “Arrest The Passengers Too”

The Editor,

The road carnage going on in Zimbabwe reminded me of John F Kennedy’s challenge to the American people during his inaugural speech where he was quoted as saying, “And so, my fellow Americans: Ask not what your country can do for you — ask what you can do for your country.”

As I read through the report of the latest accident in Mvurwi where 11 people died a painful and horrific death, I could not help but think of how I can help my country. The report stated: “The Nissan Caravan was overloaded, with 21 people instead of the legal limit of 18 passengers” I checked online and this is what I found: the passenger carrying version of the Prince Homer light duty truck, and had a seating capacity of up to 15 people.

Honestly my fellow Zimbabwe, is this not a familiar story now? Have we not heard about this story every single time there is an accident? Have we reached the point that MACBETH had reached when he said:

Life’s but a walking shadow, a poor player

That struts and frets his hour upon the stage

And then is heard no more: it is a tale

Told by an idiot, full of sound and fury,

Signifying nothing.

Have we not?

I personally find it hard that the whole country can be resigned and seem not to care about so much pain, suffering and loss of life. Zimbabweans, can we ask not what our country can do for us — but ask what we can do for our country.

My suggestion will be for people not to board a car that has reached its capacity. No one will shove you in a car. Just wait for the next car.

The police must arrest any driver including the overloaded customers. The police must charge the overcrowded passengers a flat fine of $100 each or 100 days in jail. The driver must pay $100 for each passenger, lose the car and be jailed for not less than 5 years. The driver must have his license suspended for 7 years. If the accident results into death, all the dead people including the dead driver must be charged posthumously. If the car passed through a police roadblock before the accident, all the policemen manning that roadblock must be jailed for a minimum of five years each.

Best,

Denford waMadenyika