Painful Accidents, “Arrest The Passengers Too”

As I read through the report of the latest accident in Mvurwi where 11 people died a painful and horrific death, I could not help but think of how I can help my country. The report stated: “The Nissan Caravan was overloaded, with 21 people instead of the legal limit of 18 passengers” I checked online and this is what I found: the passenger carrying version of the Prince Homer light duty truck, and had a seating capacity of up to 15 people.
Honestly my fellow Zimbabwe, is this not a familiar story now? Have we not heard about this story every single time there is an accident? Have we reached the point that MACBETH had reached when he said:
My suggestion will be for people not to board a car that has reached its capacity. No one will shove you in a car. Just wait for the next car.
The police must arrest any driver including the overloaded customers. The police must charge the overcrowded passengers a flat fine of $100 each or 100 days in jail. The driver must pay $100 for each passenger, lose the car and be jailed for not less than 5 years. The driver must have his license suspended for 7 years. If the accident results into death, all the dead people including the dead driver must be charged posthumously. If the car passed through a police roadblock before the accident, all the policemen manning that roadblock must be jailed for a minimum of five years each.
