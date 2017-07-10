PAMAMONYA: Zim Bond Note More Powerful In Entire Southern Africa

Staff Reporter | Zimbabwe’s Warriors emerged tops in what humorous soccer fans tagged the battle of supremacy between the Zimbabwe Bond Note and the Zambian Kwacha to lift the COSAFA Cup 2017.

The Warriors comprehensively beat Zambia by 3 goals to 1 in the final of the tournament on Sunday to emerge the most powerful in the region.

The Zambians began the game threateningly forcing the Zimbabwean goalkeeper George Chigova to come up with two crucial saves inside the first 15 minutes.

Against the run of play, Zimbabwe surged into the lead in the 22nd minute when Zambia goalkeeper failed to collect gifting player of the tournament Knox Mutizwa a chance to capitalise and open the scoresheet.

Zambia brought in Mundia in the 39th minute and he immediately restored parity with a stunning goal.

The second half was a different story as Zimbabwe took control of the proceedings superbly.

The Warriors surged into the lead in the 57th minute after Mutizwa struck the post with a drive which Chawapiwa was on hand to drill home the rebound.

Things would go from bad to worse for Zambia 10 minutes later when Mushure collected the ball from Chawapiwa and found the net with an accurate shot.

Zimbabwe would hold on easily to their lead and lift the trophy to seal a magnificent campaign.

COSAFA Castle Cup Player of the Tournament – Knox Mutizwa (Zimbabwe)

COSAFA Castle Cup Goalkeeper of the Tournament – Said Mohamed Said (Tanzania)

COSAFA Castle Cup Golden Boot – Ovidy Karuru, six goals (Zimbabwe)