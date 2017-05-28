Panic As Mujuru’s NPP Battles For Survival In Bulawayo

Dzikamai Mavhaire and Samuel Sipepa will be in Bulawayo starting today, Sunday 28 May 2017 to try their best to bring peace and instil loyalty within the party ranks.

John Mbvundura will be part of the delegation. Their mission is very unclear and signs from those on the ground are that instead of unifying, they would come to destroy democracy in Bulawayo.

People of Bulawayo expressed their will and voice, but the said coming team wants nothing to do with that. They have their preferred individuals in the NEC and PEC. In that vein, they want to eliminate 5 of the voted 11 and 1 from the top six.

They are saying through Samuel Sipepa Nkomo team they want a balanced team of Shona and Ndebele speaking people.

This transforms into tribalism and it’s going to kill the party. It was said that when they come, they would unite the province with the elected people in the province and constituencies. Now the they are planning to separate the top 11 from the top six.

Two separate meetings are lined up. “People voted, let’s respect the will of the people, thus democracy.” A concerned voice stated.