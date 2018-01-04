Panic In Karoi Ahead of First Lady’s visit to Hurungwe Children Home on Friday

By Staff Reporter| KAROI- Government officials, Hurungwe Zanu PF members of parliament and Karoi town council officials were in panic mood on Wednesday to facelift Hurungwe Childrens Home ahead of the expected arrival of First Lady Auxilia Mnangagwa tomorrow to a place situated about 204 kilometers north-west of Harare.

She is expected to visit Hurungwe Children’s Home near the Old People’s Home that i behind Karoi District Hospital.

Hurungwe Childrens Home has been under the caretaker-ship of the local Lions Club but there are simmering differences that have seen volunteers running the affairs.

The committee currently running the Home is led by Zimbabwe Local Government Association chief executive Mr Rodgers Mozhenty, Vice Councilor Abel Matsika, Secretary Engineer Oswell Mazvimbakupa, and Treasurer, Rev Mujawo among others.

A preparatory meeting was held at the home on Wednesday and addressed by Mashonaland West resident minister Webster Shamu Zanu PF MPs including Hurungwe Central Godfrey Beremauro, Hurungwe North, Reuben Marumahoko and several Zanu PF as well as other Government officials.

Sources revealed that Shamu’s visit was to see to it that everything will be done to prepare a ‘soft landing for the First Lady’ This has seen Karoi town council grading down the 300 meter dusty road leading to the Children’s Home.

A disgruntled resident David Chapara said it is unfortunate that policymakers are now making a facelift of the town ahead of her visit.

‘Why do we want to mislead politicians and Government on the sad reality of our situation? If we had no resources how all of a sudden have they managed to source them now? Something is wrong as we are not truthful of our situation,’ said Chapara.

Another resident Martha Kadengu added that it was unfortunate that her visits are now a publicity stance and may lose relevance.

‘We are surprised why it is being made public,’ said Kadengu.

Another source added that there was possibility that she may be going somewhere else and this was all a security measure.

‘We initially heard that she was due to visit Kadoma Children Home but at the same time she is due to come here. We hope she will not be blindfolded by the desperate attempts,’ said one of our sources.

According to insiders thr First Lady’s visit was leaked after Social Welfare officers indicated to other Government departments that she was due to visit the place.

‘When word spread that the First Lady is coming on Friday there was panic in all sectors to make things look good,’ said a Government source speaking on condition that he is not named.

However, caretakers at the home revealed that there is no food for the 59 children currently at the home with ten under the age of a year.

‘We are facing food shortages and we have gone for several years without salaries. The children who are going to school face school fee

challenges as well as other necessities,’ said our source speaking on condition that she is not named.

There was no official comment from Hurungwe Children Home officials at the time of writing.