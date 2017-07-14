Mujuru Will Humbly Deputise Tsvangirai

Staff Reporter | Fearful of eventually losing out on all fronts panicky National People’s Party leader Joyce Mujuru is reportedly fighting hard to convince her somewhat adamant lieutenants to settle to have her accept to deputies MDCT President Morgan Tsvangirai in a coalition arrangement.

Highly ranked sources within the party revealed to ZimEye.com that the former Zimbabwean Vice President for ten years under the presidency of Robert Mugabe has told her coalition negotiating team to go back to Tsvangirai and express her preparedness to serve under the seasoned opposition leader.

The Mujuru coalition negotiating team led by party chairman Dzikamai Mavhavaire with core Vice Presidents Samuel Sipepa Nkomo and John Mvundura were two weeks ago reported to have opted out of the talks after the parties could not agree on the coalition leader insisting that Mujuru should be the leader.

Following the alleged collapse of the talks, Mujuru attempted to take her coalition leadership to the rival Coalition Of Democrats CODE where she is also reported tho have failed to agree on terms with the CODE parties.

According to the sources Mujuru is suddenly put under pressure by fellow party members who joined the party hopeful of a coalition with Tsvangirai some of who have been since started leaving the party accusing Mujuru of not being genuinely into opposition because of her inconsistent stance on the coalition.

The highly placed sources further claim that Mujuru is also feeling challenged by the resurgence of MDC leader Professor Welshman Ncube who has found renewed working relations with Tsvangirai and with a high chance of landing the coalition Vice Presidency as Mujuru continues undecided on how to position herself in the coalition.

ZimEye.com could not immediately establish when the two parties could resume the talks in the wake of the new development from the NPP.