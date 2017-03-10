Parent Assaults Teacher For Failing To Attend Lessons

Terrence Mawawa, Mwenezi| An irate parent assaulted a teacher for failing to attend lessons, it has emerged.

The incident happened on Monday at Masogwe Primary School. Police are investigating the matter. The teacher,Turner Muhangu was allegedly assaulted by a parent, identified only as Chauke. He accused Muhangu of conducting personal business during working hours.

The incident happened in the deputy head, Misheck Hlongwane’s office. However, villagers here claimed Muhangu was assaulted for publicly insulting President Robert Mugabe. The melee brought the whole school to a virtual standstill as Chauke chased a fleeing Muhangu.

He followed Muhangu to the deputy head’s office and assaulted him.

“Chauke accused Muhangu of neglecting his duties. He chased Muhangu all the way to the deputy head’s office where he assaulted him. However, Muhangu managed to overpower Chauke with the help of other staff members,” said a source at the school. The school head, Emmaculate Chuma confirmed there was a scuffle between Chauke and Muhangu. “We have since reported the matter to the police and as we speak, there are ZRP officers working on the issue,” said Chuma.

Mwenezi District Schools Inspector, Lackson Zanamwe said he was unaware of the issue. “We are yet to receive such a report,” said Zanamwe.