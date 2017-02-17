Parents Chase Away Corrupt School Head

Terrence Mawawa, Chiredzi | There was drama at Chibwedziva Secondary School in Chiredzi when local parents forcibly evicted the head from his house, locked it and chased him away.

The incident happened last week when irate parents accused Simbarashe Jackson Zenda, the school head of corruption and rampant embezzlement of funds. The parents accuse Zenda of squandering $6,000 school cash.

The parents claimed the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education officials were reluctant to act on the matter.

Chiredzi Schools’ Inspector, Petronella Nyangwe confirmed the incident and said the parents did not have the authority to chase away the school head.

Nyangwe said she referred the matter to the Provincial Education Director for guidance.

She added the parents were not supposed to interrupt the ministry’s investigations.

“I can confirm that parents chased away the head of Chibwedziva Secondary School.They forcibly evicted him from his house and locked it,” said Nyangwe.

She said the parents acted in unlawful manner.

“We called the School Development Committee members to our offices and told them the action taken by the parents was unlawful.Parents should not take the law into their hands,” said Nyangwe.

The SDC treasurer, Pastor Chisase, said the head was chased following a resolution made at the school’s Annual General Meeting two weeks ago.

Zenda could not be reached for a comment.