PARLY DRAMA: Mnangagwa Gaffes, While Dube Naps

Joy Banda | More drama in the Parliament of Zimbabwe after Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa was caught in a bond notes gaffe, while War Vets minister Tshinga Dube took a nap.

Mnangagwa on being cornered by opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) MPs on the unavailability of bond notes in banks could not give a plausible response only saying, “Haungonotori neasiri ako!” Translated to “you do not take those that do not belong to you.”

Meanwhile War Vets Minister Tshinga Dube went into a deep slumber. ”

“Point of order Mr Speaker Sir! Min Tshinga Dube is fast asleep but we thought ministers come to the house to answer questions,” interjected a concerned MP.