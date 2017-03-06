Parties Cry Foul As ZEC Begins Mapping Of Polling Stations

ITAI DZAMARA SECRETS FINALLY TOLD ITAI DZAMARA SECRETS FINALLY TOLD Posted by ZimEye on Monday, March 6, 2017

Terrence Mawawa, Masvingo | Opposition parties have have expressed concern at the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC)’s decision to start the mapping process for polling stations without notifying key stakeholders.

ZEC has begun the mapping of polling stations, a move that has been widely criticised by opposition parties. ZimEye.com is informed ZEC is carrying out the exercise to confirm ward, constituency and district boundaries ahead of next year’s polls.

The process has already been completed in Harare, Masvingo, Mashonaland East, Mashonaland West and Masvingo Provinces respectively. Opposition parties last week said the move was calculated to rig the polls. MDC-T National Secretary General,Douglas Mwonzora, last week said ZEC’ s decision was clandestine and dubious.

The Director of Elections in the MDC led by Professor Welshman Ncube, Henry Chimbiri said the exercise was a deliberate attempt by ZEC to rig the polls in favour of Zanu PF. “We have always stated that the whole process is fraught with irregularities. The whole thing has been plotted to influence the outcome of the polls. The ZEC officials have left out stakeholders in the crucial process-which is unfortunate,” said Chimbiri.

Election Resource Centre Director, Tawanda Chimhini, said ZEC should carry out the mapping exercise in a transparent manner. “ZEC must include all stakeholders in the crucial programme.The process has to be conducted in a transparent manner,” said Chimhini.

ZEC chairperson,Justice Rita Makarau was not immediately available for a comment.