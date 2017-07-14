PASTOR ARRESTED: Cash Lumpsum for Anointing Prayers for Healing

A controversial pastor has been arrested and taken to court for fraud after being caught demanding money to pray for Maxwell Mutangi and his wife, Rejoice Sayi, who was unwell.

The total amount under subject is $1,000.

Pastor Gibson Nyambayo, who is from Latter Glory Ministries International, appeared before Harare magistrate, Mr Erick Kadye.

The matter was postponed to July 25 due to the absence of Nyambayo’s lawyer; He also complained that he was not furnished with the State papers in time.

On October 14 2015, Mutangi went to a 24-hour private clinic with his unwell wife. He was given a medical prescription, but the doctor told him that there was nothing that could be done to cure his wife’s problem.

Mutangi told the pastor, Nyambayo what had transpired and was told that his wife’s problem was spiritual and could be solved through prayers.

Nyambayo allegedly told Mutangi to seed away an offering of $500. He was told to put it in a Bible which he would collect the following day.

But Matangi later went back to Nyambayo after Sayi did not recover and was told to offer a second sacrifice of $500.

Sayi’s condition did not improve which led to Matangi reporting the matter to the police.