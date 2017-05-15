Pastor Eaten By Crocodiles While Attempting Jesus Water Walk

‘All that was left was his underwear and sandals’: Zimbabwean pastor demonstrating how Jesus walked on water for his congregation is eaten alive by three crocodiles.

Pastor Jonathan Mthethwa was attempting to cross a crocodile infested on foot. The churchman waded 30 metres into the water when the crocodiles pounced on him. Witnesses said they were helpless as the crocodiles devoured the cleric. It is claimed only his sandals and underwear floated to the surface of the water.

Only his sandals and underwear were recovered, the state media reports.

An eyewitness, Deacon Nkosi said: ‘The pastor taught us about faith on Sunday last week.

‘He promised he would demonstrate his faith to us today, but he unfortunately ended up drowning and getting eaten by 3 large crocodiles in front of us.

‘We still don’t understand how this happened because he fasted and prayed the whole week. They finished him in a couple of minutes.

‘All that was left of him when they finished eating him is a pair of sandals and his underwear floating above the water.’

By the time emergency services arrived at the scene, the pastor was already dead.

