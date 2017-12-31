Pastor Evan Mawarire Never Complained When Harare Had Troubles With Sewage Treatment 19 Yrs Ago When ZANU PF Ran the City Council But Today Wants Morgan Tsvangirai’s Councillors Removed For It…

By Festus Jongwe|  Pastor Evan Mawarire never screamed when Harare had troubles with sewage treatment and this has been the case since the days when ZANU PF ran the council 19 years ago. He does not complain let alone mention how Ignatius Chombo ran the council down. But the same man wants MDC councillors removed from their jobs because of the problem that began when ZANU PF ran the councils, what type of a Pastor is this Mawarire?

Is he a true pastor or a pseudo politician with the plastic eloquence of Robert Mugabe? Tell me, am I missing something here?

