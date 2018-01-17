Pastor Ian: Grace or Mugabe Had No Power To Stop God, Mnangagwa & Chamisa

2

Bulawayo-A prophecy by Devine Kingdom Baptist Ministries Pastor Ian Ndlovu about the military takeover has left believers and non believers stunned as its accuracy was beyond doubt.

On the 27th August the pastor told of an unstoppable flood that was coming within a short space of time, so fast, so confusing but the movement will be the fulfilment of God’s plan for this country.

At the time of the prophecy none would have believed but in the aftermath of the military takeover many have asked how was this so accurate.

The pastor goes on to talk of oneness in the country.

To receive news updates daily, enter your email address

Enter your email address:

- INSTANT NEWS UPDATES -

Breaking News delivered to your mailbox

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Dzikama

    Doomed. There is no prophecy here. He is simply a mouth piece of certain individuals to advance their selfish personal aspirations.

  • Pastor

    Nonsense prophecy shut up prophet of doom, you might be heading to hell, preach the gospel, stop meddling in politics, what a shame prophet, trying to seek worldly relevance. Look for a job and be productive pastor.