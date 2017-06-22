Pastor Manhanga Sitting On My Ancestors’ Graves | BREAKING NEWS

Pastor Invades Farm, Siits On Top Of Grave | COURT CASE IS HE GUILTY? Pastor Invades Farm, Siits On Top Of Grave | COURT CASE Nai-post ni ZimEye noong Huwebes, Hunyo 22, 2017

Staff Reporter| A pro-Zanu PF cleric, Bishop Trevor Manhanga has been dragged to the courts by Chief Tandi of Rusape for invading a farm which was owned by a white commercial farmer, and was later acquired by government.

Lesbury farm, was owned by Robert Smart, who according to locals, was instrumental in developing the surrounding communities. Government recently acquired the farm and allocated it to Pastor Manhanga, an unknown person, but Chief Tandi argues that the farm should not be allocated to anyone other than his local people who “have been around since the 1630s.”

He says allocating the farm to Manhanga and foreigners would contradict the traditional values attached to the area, which has graves of their ancestors. He says already there is commotion with hyenas rioting against the development.

Manhanga is a Zimpapers Company board member and the presiding bishop of the Pentecostal Assemblies of Zimbabwe.

The case is being heard at the High Court by Justice Loice Matandamoyo who on Wednesday reserved her judgement on the application which Chief Tandi made seeking for an order to bar Bishop Manhanga from occupying the farm. ZimEye.com on Wednesday was at the High Court.