Pastor Mapfumo Jailed 22 Years For Inserting Manhood Into Female Congregants Parts

A pastor, who was arrested after confessing to bedding female congregants from his church on Tilder Moyo’s show on Star FM, was last week jailed for a total of 22 years Onbert Mapfumo of By Grace Ministries, who initially appeared in court facing six charges of se_xually attacking female congregants, was slapped with the lengthy jail sentence after being found guilty on two offences.

Harare regional magistrate Hoseah Mujaya had initially slapped Mapfumo with 14 years in jail for raping female congregant on two separate occasions sometime in 2015. Magistrate Mujaya then set aside three years of the sentence for five years on condition that he does not commit a similar offence within that period on his first charge. Mapfumo was also jailed for another 14 years for raping the same woman in April 2015. Another three years were suspended from his jail term for five years on condition that he does not commit a similar offence within that period. The man of cloth was then left with a total of 22 years behind bars. Mapfumo was acquitted of three accounts, with one of the charges having been withdrawn before the matter went for trial.

But the state led by George Manokore managed to prove a prima facie case against the 39-year-old man of cloth on the remaining two counts which were committed in 2015. Mapfumo had denied the charges, saying all the women had consented to having se_xual intercourse with him. Prosecutor Manokore proved that sometime in 2015, Mapfumo invited his female congregants for prayers at his place of residence in Canaan, Highfield. Mapfumo would then take his female congregants one by one into his room, where he would pray for them, promising to deliver them form evil spirits. He would also tell his congregants that he does some sacrificial prayers in which he was supposed to have se_xual intercourse with them to help them break the chains of poverty. During the sacrificial prayers, Mapfumo would smear oil on the woman’s bodies and have se_xual intercourse with them. The se_xual offences came to light after Mapfumo was invited on Tilder Moyo’s show at Star FM, where he confessed to bedding the women, leading to his arrest.- state media