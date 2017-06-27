Pastor Mawarire Trapped In Jail

ThisFlag pastor Evan Mawarire has remained trapped in jail after police charges against failed a court entrance.

Mawarire will remain incarcerated overnight after the cops failed to bring him to court yesterday.

To add salt to injury ZANU PF agents have poured insults on him. “He will not come out until he has paid for it, an activist identified as Banda said.

The development comes after the clergyman was arrested while giving emotional support to University Of Zimbabwe medical doctor students protesting an increase in uni fees.

Wrote activist Doug Coltart, “they know that the charges are totally baseless, as were the previous ones. They are just trying to tie him up in frivolous litigation. The police are using delay tactics to hold him in custody for the full 48 hours allowed by the constitution before he is brought to court.”