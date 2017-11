The preacher who at the beginning of the year claimed that President Robert Mugabe is going to die on the 17th October this year, has admitted that Mugabe’s death or removal will not fix the national problems. While being grilled on ZimEye following his prophecy flop, Mugadza was put to task on his discourse which reveals his prophecy was more of a personal wish than any word of God.

