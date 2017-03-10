Pastor Mugadza Freed | LATEST

Ray Nkosi | Pastor Phillip Mugadza is at last a free man.

“In Harare, ZLHR lawyer Obey Shava has ended the lengthy detention of Zimbabwean clergyman Pastor Phillip Mugadza after securing his release on bail at the High Court,” wrote the Lawyers For Human Rights.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) officers, who arrested the clergyman claimed that the Remnant Pentecostal Church leader on Friday 13 January 2017 unlawfully acted in a manner which is likely to create a nuisance by giving a prophesy that President Mugabe is going to die on 17 October 2017.

The law enforcement agents charged that Pastor Mugadza contravened Section 46 (2) (v) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act Chapter 9:23, when he allegedly misrepresented to members of the public that the prophesy was a true prophesy.

However, Pastor Mugadza denied the charge.