Pastor Raped By 3 Women, Condoms Forced Onto Preacher’s Manhood

A pastor was allegedly raped by 3 women.

The three, Sandra Ncube (21), Riamuhetsi Mlauzi (23) and Mongiwe Mpofu (25), appeared before Western Commonage magistrate Mr Lungile Ncube charged with aggravated indecent assault.

They were remanded in custody to August 7.

The trio who stay a the same house in Cowdray Park suburb in Bulawayo, allegedly detained and raped the church-man who had come to demand money he was owed by Mlauzi.

The incident happened on 14 July, the court heard.

The court heard that the man of the cloth was brought into the house before being held by the waist and fondled of his private parts by Ncube.

The state report says was forced to lie on a bed where he was undressed. Ncube sat on his chest and he tried to push her away but his legs was held down by Mlauzi.

Mpofu, who was in another room, allegedly brought condoms and placed one on the complainant’s manhood. Ncube had sexual intercourse with him once without his consent. Ncube admitted to indecently assaulting the complainant while Mpofu distanced herself saying that she just supplied condoms. Mlauzi said she wanted to show the pastor, whom she accused of having a tendency of walking in on her when she was bathing, that he had feelings like everybody else. – state media