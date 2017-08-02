Pastor Sleeps With Own Daughters To ‘Bless’ Them For Marriage

Terrence Mawawa, Mberengwa| In an act that has shocked the community here, a local pastor (who has three wives and 25 children) has been named for allegedly sleeping with his own children to bless them for marriage.

Lathi Nyoni said her husband John Ncube, of Bugwi Village under Chief Mutevaidze, Mberengwa, had the habit of sleeping with his daughters to enable them to get married.

Ncube is a pastor with the Sabbath Apostolic Church.

Nyoni said she reported the matter to the Chief Mutevaidze who advised her to report the matter to the police.

“Yes it is true my husband is sleeping with his children and I have reported the matter to Chief Mutevaidze who referred me to Mberengwa Police Station. My husband is a polygamist with three wives and 25 children,” said Nyoni.

Ncube confirmed such allegations were raised against him and he appeared before a traditional court over the matter.He pointed out the falsehoods were being peddled by his detractors.

“It is totally baseless I have never slept with my daughters. I was summoned to the traditional court over the same allegations,” said Ncube.

Local villagers said the matter was complicated tenacious.

“There are accusations and counter accusations pertaining to the story so we do not know what is really taking place. It is a controversial matter. Chief Mutevaidze was recently briefed on the issue and he advised Nyoni to report the matter to the police,” said a local villager.