Pastor Steals Goat To Please Congregants

Terrence Mawawa, Mwenezi| A local pastor went out of the way to please his congregants and stole a goat to purchase musical instruments.

The incident has left the local community totally perplexed. Pastor Stephen Moyo of the Zion Christian Church, appeared before Mwenezi Magistrate Honest Moyo last week, facing stock theft charges.

The state alleged that sometime in February this year, Moyo, of Rutavo Village, under Chief Negari, went to the grazing pastures and stole Tawanda Machaya’s goat which he later swapped with a drum from one Otias Musara. “You went to the grazing pastures and stole Tawanda Machaya’s goat which you later exchanged for a drum,” the court heard.

Moyo was arrested and the goat was recovered. Asked by the magistrate why he had stolen the goat, Moyo said he wanted to use the money in church. “I stole the goat because I wanted to buy the drum,” said Moyo. He was convicted after pleading guilty to the offence.

Magistrate Musiiwa sentenced Moyo to twelve months in prison and two months were conditionally suspended. The remaining ten months were suspended after Moyo was ordered to perform 350 hours of community service at Matande Primary School.

Local villagers expressed concern at the proliferation of controversial church leaders in the community. “We are saddened by the sudden increase of controversial church leaders in the community. We expect the church leaders to be exemplary in whatever they do.We always seek guidance from them but people are losing trust in some leaders, which is very unfortunate,” said a local villager.