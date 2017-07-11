Pastor Who Killed Wife Over Sex Remains Jailed

A pastor at a Zionist Church in Gwanda who allegedly fatally struck his wife twice with a hoe for refusing him sex was yesterday further remanded in custody.

Ndabezulu Ncube (54) of Garanyemba allegedly murdered Ms Nokuthula Khumalo after she refused being intimate with him for two nights saying she was tired.

Ncube appeared before Gwanda resident magistrate, Ms Nomagugu Ncube and was further remanded in custody to July 20.

Ncube was not formally charged with murder.

Prosecutor, Mr Moses Gondongwe said on June 18, Ncube and his wife were at their matrimonial home in Garanyemba.

During the night, he reportedly asked to be intimate with Ms Khumalo but she refused advising him that she was tired.

Ncube, the court heard, went to sleep after his wife assured him that they would have sex the following night, when she would had recovered.

The following night, Ncube allegedly asked her for sex again but she gave the same excuse she had given on the previous night.

Ncube allegedly tried to entice her but she allegedly elbowed him.

He then started querying why she had promised him sex on the day, when she knew she was not willing.

A misunderstanding arose between the two resulting in him punching and slapping her.

The court heard Ncube picked a hoe which was in the bedroom and allegedly struck Ms Khumalo twice on the face and she sustained serious injuries, leading to her death on the spot.

After realising that he had killed his wife, Ncube allegedly deserted the body in their matrimonial bedroom.

He was arrested in Guyu reportedly trying to flee.- state media