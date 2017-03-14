Patience “Tich” Murapata Fraud Exposed In Detail | BREAKING NEWS

EXPOSED: Patience "Tich" Murapata's Dirty Money Scam Posted by ZimEye on Monday, March 13, 2017

By Staff Reporter | ZimEye.com today puts a lid on Patience Murapata’s dodgy project under the guise of helping cancer sufferer Esther Mhuri which was launched last week 7th March. After investigating Patience “Tich” since Sunday and giving her ample time to answer to the serious matter, ZimEye reveals how Murapata has dismally failed to account for thousands of dollars she took away after launching a fake donations GoFundMe campaign.

People always respond in kind after hearing someone is suffering from an ailment. But many campaigns are just scams and many people fall prey, a development that has since led to ZimEye revealing steps of proof-checking donations campaigns. The first program begins this morning at 6am (London time). ALSO READ – Esther Mhuri Plight

1st LIVE VIDEO begins at 6am :

SUNDAY LIVE VIDEO

Patience Tich Speaks

MONDAY LIVE VIDEO:

MONDAY LIVE VIDEO: