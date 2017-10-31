PDP Says Charumbira is Hallucinating On All Chiefs Backing Mugabe

Staff Reporter | People’s Democratic Party National Spokesperson Jacob Mafume says that Chiefs Council President Chief Fortune Charumbira is hallucinating on his claims that all chiefs in the country will be backing President Robert Mugabe and ZANU PF in the 2018 elections.

Mafume said this reacting to Chief Charumbira’s media declarations that all Chiefs in the country made a resolution to make sure that their subjects back Mugabe in the 2018 elections.

Mafume said that there is no harm with Charumbira deciding to declare his loyalty to ZANU PF and Mugabe as an individual but is absurd for him to declare that all Chiefs will follow suit.

“Its his right to declare himself as a Mugabe loyalist but he can not say the same for all chiefs,” said Mafume.

Mafume said that Charumbira is only being a dictator to all the other chiefs who they meet and talk to everyday and find to be raising serious concerns on the suffering that the ruling ZANU PF is causing on people.

“We meet with the same chiefs day and night and they raise so much complaints about the same government that Charumbira is praising,” said Mafume.

Charumbira has been continuously speaking to different media houses insisting that the chiefs are happy with Mugabe’s leadership and have vowed that they will back ZANU PF to win the elections.

Charumbira insists that there is no way the chiefs can be divorced from national politics in deciding who should lead the country.