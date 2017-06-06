PDZ Sec Gen Arrested | BREAKING NEWS

Staff Reporter | Police details have reportedly arrested the Barbara Nyagomo led PDZ party’s secretary general, Mthokozisi Ncube today in Bulawayo.

In a statement the Progress Democrats of Zimbabwe party said it is shocked by “the cowardly arrest of our National Secretary General Mthokozisi Ncube today in Bulawayo following a PDZ press conference held at the Royal Hotel on the 3rd of June 2017.”

The party’s National Spokesperson, Morgan Nare, said, “there can be no sensible reason for such a despicable act apart from blatant intimidation by Zanu PF Operatives masquerading as State Officers.”

He continued saying, “they abuse state coffers to protect their misrule by such wanton acts against citizens and political Opposition Parties.

“We demand immediate and unconditional release of Mthokozisi Ncube as he has no case to answer. The people who arrested him are the ones who have a case to answer by trying to stand in the way of freedom of speech and democracy. Again in the political spectrum, Our National Secretary General hold the same position as the Zanu PF Secretary. Our team of lawyers are handling the case.We will update you with more information asap.”