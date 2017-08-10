Peace Parks Defends Muchinguri On State House Investigation Of “Smuggling Animals To Mozambique”

Staff Reporter| A local NGO has come to Environment Minister Oppah Muchinguri’s aid saying she did not attempt to smuggle any animals.

This comes after President Robert Mugabe spoke against Muchinguri and a cabinet investigation found the deal to translocate 2,000 wild animals to Mozambique to be secret and without cabinet approval.

In a tweet, the NGO wrote stating, “UNTRUE: No purchasing/smuggling. All animals donated and translocation costs covered through donors.”

The organisation however admitted as ZimEye revealed this week that the animal translocation has of a truth been halted. “TRUE: Translocation from Zim halted,” it said.

The animals which Muchinguri has arranged for and are from the great Limpopo transfrontier park, include 200 buffaloes, 900 impalas, 200 elands, 50 kudus, 50 elephants, 300 wild beasts,100 giraffes and 200 zebras.

President Robert Mugabe alluded to the alleged corruption while addressing Zanu PF supporters at the recent Chinhoyi rally.