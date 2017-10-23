Pedestrian Killed In Crossfire Between Police And Rank Marshals

An innocent citizen became collateral damage after the police allegedly killed him during a vicious war with the rank marshals.

According to a source, the deceased was simply at the wrong place at the wrong time and allegedly got caught up in the crossfire. The unfortunate incident is said to have happened at corner Albion and Cameroon streets.

The police are currently carrying out operation restore order in the Harare CBD and are incorporating the use of brute force if faced with non-compliance from the defiant rank marshals and vendors.- H-Metro