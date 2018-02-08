Peter De Villiers Appointed Zim Rugby Coach – Wants to Learn National Anthem First

By Paul Nyathi

Former South African Rugby team, the Springboks, coach Peter de Villiers is back in international rugby after being appointed Zimbabwe’s Sables coach.

De Villiers last took part in international rugby when he was dismissed from the Springboks job seven years ago.

The highly experienced De Villiers was appointed as Zimbabwe’s national team coach in Harare on Wednesday morning.

De Villiers was recently in the country to consult with their Under-20 team, and it is understood that he was also interviewed for the top job at the same time.

“It would be an honour to coach Zimbabwe, but I’m waiting anxiously on decisions to be made by the board, and I believe they will make the right decision,” the 60-year-old was quoted as saying at the time.

“I’m still a servant of the game and would want to serve whenever and whatever I can.

“I’m not expecting to get the job because I know there are a lot of great candidates who also came for the job, and I know they are capable of getting the team to the next level.”

But now De Villiers has been tasked with getting the Zimbabweans to that next level – qualifying for the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan.

In his first interview as coach for the Zimbabwean Sables, De Villiers said that his priority within the team is to learn the Zimbabwean National Anthem before even knowing the players by name.

Zimbabwe have only featured at the showpiece event in the first two editions in 1987 and 1991, and it is hoped that with De Villiers’ pedigree, many quality players who are in other countries – such as South Africa – will make themselves available to play in the World Cup qualifiers.