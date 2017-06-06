“Peter Ndlovu Blocking Billiat from Joining Warriors”

Wellington Mupandare, Warriors team manager has named former captain Peter Ndlovu for allegedly preventing Khama Billiat from joining the Warriors.

Ndlovu is said to be preventing the ace from joining for the Warriors’ first AFCON qualifier against Liberia this weekend.

Mupandare said that Peter was not communicating with the Warriors technical team while Zifa president Philip Chiyangwa also tried to contact him unsuccessfully. Chiyangwa has threatened to report Mamelodi Sundowns to Fifa for refusing to release the player for national duty. Fifa statutes compel clubs to release players for national duty five days prior to the match.

Billiat is one of the two players, together with Onismor Bhasera, yet to join camp. Bhasera, who had club commitments at the weekend, is expected to join tomorrow. The duo of Dennis Dauda and goalkeeper, Edmore Sibanda has been ruled out of the match due to injuries. – Newsday