Peter Pamire's Wife Flees to Britain | BREAKING NEWS

The late businessman, Peter Pamire’s widow has escaped to the United Kingdom as investigations on her husband’s death boil up.

ZimEye.com sources yesterday revealed that Mrs Pamire sought refuge in the United Kingdom after details on circumstances surrounding her late husband’s untimely departure in 1997 continued their swell.

She is currently housed at a UK location (name withheld for her protection), the ZimEye.com sources revealed yesterday. Mrs Pamire knows curious details of her husband’s mysterious death at the hands of suspected CIO agents since she was offered $4,5 million for revealing Pamire’s itinerary shortly before his untimely-death, ZimEye.com has established.

This trail emerged after ZimEye.com launched an investigation on Peter Pamire’s bizarre” alleged parentage of Mrs Grace Mugabe’s children. ZimEye has released the latest pictorial investigation following those claims.


An ensuing report says that says Pamire was killed by the Central Intelligence Organisation’s hit squads over an affair with President Robert Mugabe’s wife, Grace.

The first investigation performed by an exiled UK journalist who four years ago returned to work for Robert Mugabe, has never been disputed by President Robert Mugabe; the journo still works for Mugabe and remains untouched to this day.

One of the hitmen involved in his murder who now resides in the United Kingdom reveals that Pamire died at the hands of the CIO.


Government doctors said he died as a result of an accident caused by a small ditch which sent his Pajero 4-wheel drive rolling several times before hitting a tree. He was driving towards his Borrowdale home.

However, experts from Mitsubishi, manufacturers of Pajero dismissed both conclusions by police that the accident had either been caused by a broken break pipe or the small ditch on Addington Lane where the crash happened.

The agent — referred to here as Agent K — arrived in Britain after quitting the intelligence services.

He said  “I couldn’t live with the fact that I was party to a murder of an innocent man directly authorised by President Mugabe. I am doing this for posterity.”

Agent K has offered to testify via video link if the inquiry into Pamire’s death is re-opened.

After being approached Pamire’s brother, Ignatius, a dossier of the sensational interview with Mugabe’s man, he said: “So many lies have been told about my brother’s death and this man (Agent K) could be the missing link to getting justice for my brother.”

Agent K revealed the following:

  • . A fellow black empowerment guru had told President Mugabe that his wife
    was dating Pamire.
  • . Pamire’s wife was offered $4,5 million for revealing Pamire’s itinerary,
    which she declined.
  • . President Mugabe personally authorised the CIO to “deal” with Pamire, a
    euphemism for “kill” in intelligence circles.
  • . Pamire was actually SHOT, contrary to what the police and doctors claimed
    at his inquest.
He said: “Peter had been dating Mrs Mugabe for a while and it was his friend
X (fellow black empowerment activist) who went and told Mugabe of the news.
At the time, X was working for the CIO and had attended several workshops in
Bindura with us.

“Following the disclosure, President Mugabe called a high level intelligence
meeting and ordered that Pamire should be dealt with. It was clear he meant
we must kill Pamire.

“From that point, I was part of a special team sent to kill Pamire. Initially, we were first going to interview him and so we went to his offices on Five Avenue but he only spoke to us via intercom. He wouldn’t let us in and we left.”

A few weeks later, the CIO learnt Pamire was to leave for South Africa on business and approached his wife for his itinerary. They offered her $4,2 million for the information, which she declined.

“But she did tell us when Pamire was returning,” revealed agent K. “On the day Pamire touched down at the airport, we were there. I was driving a Mazda 626 Executive and we had another Isuzu Twin Cab.

“Pamire’s wife was there and as they left, we trailed Pamire as the wife went a separate route, apparently to go to a ‘baby shower’.

“We trailed Pamire onto Addington Lane and a colleague, Lewis Mucheke, who was sitting on the front passenger side, pulled his gun and shot Pamire. The Pajero rolled, rolled and rolled before hitting a tree.

“The CIO HQ, meanwhile, rang the ambulance services to tell them no vehicle was to be sent to the scene of the accident until the go-ahead was given. That allowed us to cover our tracks. Nathan Shamuyarira (jnr), another agent, took a rod and traced the path of the bullet which had gone in from just under the back neck up to just under the eye.

“That rod effectively removed any impression Pamire had been shot. Usually, post mortems where the CIO is responsible for the death of an individual are carried out by doctors who work for the CIO, and will generally give a false account of the circumstances under which an individual died.”

His account of Pamire wearing “blue jeans, a black jacket and a T-Shirt written Zambezi,” has been passed as true by Pamire’s family.

Agent K says they sped off from the scene, their mission accomplished and sure Pamire had died.

Pamire’s brother, Ignatius, said: “When my brother died, I was probably the last person to know. Our relatives in the rural areas knew before I did, although I was in Harare at the time and could have easily rushed to Peter’s aid. It smacks of a deliberate attempt to keep me in the dark.

“It is clear something happened to my brother, and there was a time delay to ensure no-one knew what had happened until my brother had been placed in a fridge at the mortuary.”

Agent K has quit the CIO and fled to the UK.

The dossier is available to the Zimbabwe government and Pamire’s family.
Agent K will testify on camera, if required.

  • SHONA HATER

    Eish, for years Mugabe has been dealing with his Shonas for sure. What a thank you from the Gukurahundi man!!!

  • Punungwe

    Saka one is agent K and the other Lewis Mucheke. Ari kupi Lewis wacho (let me guess….he died a few years ago)

  • Chasura

    By merely looking even mbuya vangu vane 102 years can see kuti vana ava vakafanana nababa vawo Pamire. Shame they had to be deprived of their real father by this bloody murderer.

  • Majahamahle Ndlovu

    This definately; is too elaborate to be a fabrication and fictitious. Agent K real exists and is not lying.

  • muponda

    zvakangooma kovana rashiwe guzha,ndira,mujuru rex,border,mahachi,tongogara vakapondwa nemugabe

  • vusimusi

    is the other empowerment activist who tipped Bob of the affair CDE Phil?

  • SHONA HATER

    Mugabe deals with Shonas the way he knows best!

  • RugareT

    empowerment activist—may also be Super Mandiwanzira or Kasukuwere

  • SHONA HATER

    As a Shona Gukurahundi; Mugabe was desperate for your numbers and votes so he could defeat the political giant Joshua Nkomo. He knew you were maleable and stupid. He also knew you were a primitive people and also you had the numbers he could use to further his self-serving objectives.

    So he decided the best way to get all these Shonas to turn against Nkomo was to make himself as far more Shona as possible. He devised a strategy to characterise Rhodesia as a Shona entity that was founded by Shona forefathers. He then went on to turn Ndabaningi Sithole (a Ndawu)’s ZANU into a purely Shona entity that had nothing to do with all other Rhodesian black citizens.

    Because of the primitivity of the Shona; he went on to invoke exclusively Shona spirit mediums as guardians of the struggle; unlike in ZAPU were this was deliberately avoided for the sake of inclusivity and national unity in diversity. Party structures were named in Shona. Only Shona struggle Songs were produced and sang. No other languages were used except Shona. All this Shonalisation of the party and the struggle, which he later transplanted onto the rest of the country after 1980 independence certainly endeared him to the Shonas immensely; particularly those in rural areas and thus facilitated the turning of their backs on their erstwhile long beloved Joshua Nkomo Chibwechiteza; now a zimuNdevere; who was strictly speaking of Khalanga/Sotho origins.

    Come 1980 the primitive Shona mind had been Mugabenised and there was no going back. They werent on to vote Mugabe overwhelmingly. Then Gukurahundi Mugabe still set on his 1979 ZANU Grand Plan of Shonalising Zimbabwe, thought the best way of achieving this would be through a one party Shona state. All this was typical Maoist and North Korean stuff that he learnt and then borrowed from those slit-eyed yellow thugs of the east.

    He knew that as generations faded and new Shona voters came on stream; his long term ambition of life Presidency and a one party Shona state would never succeed if ZAPU and Joshua Nkomo were allowed to continue existing and as powerful as they were. So his first task was to deal with ZAPU supporters in Mthwakazi through Gukurahundi. After which he changed the history curriculum of the country to reflect himself; his ZANU and his Shonas as the only people with an authentic claim to the country Rhodesia.

    Now throw in the country’s new name “Zimbabwe” – hooray; all the strategies fell into place. The history taught to Shonas at a very young age was deliberately manipulated to exclude their own evil past and made to start with the coming of the Ndebele and the whites as the trouble makers.

    The Shonas were deliberately projected as the owners of the country who were peaceful industrialists who never caused trouble to anyone, but instead were invaded by thugs from the South Africa.

    Nothing of the San people is mentioned. Mugabe himself and ZANU are projected as the only prosecutors of the struggle; even if he only came in around 1975 and officially took over as leader of ZANU in 1976; only four years before independence in 1980.

    The long list of those who came before him and started it all is totally ignored and wiped out. This is the history that continues to be taught to the ignorant stupid malleable Shona minds like yours, at a very young age. Its called psychological conditioning.

    Any wonder Mugabe has lasted this long? Any wonder the country is far more divided than it ever was in Rhodesian days? Any wonder you are now this poor as you continue preaching and singing his divisive history lessons?

    And as Shonas, you now claim its not your fault but that of Mugabe and his ZANU PF; yet you were all part and parcel of his strategies. Like condoms, you were used and abused. Why do you think even today he never insults Shonas as Karangas or Manyikas but only says tribally nasty things against the Mthwakazi people?

    He is aware he relies on your numbers to stay afloat. He long told himself he doesn’t need Mthwakazi votes to win because we are very few. That is why he can afford to abuse them tribally. That is why he throws his tribal insults with abandon.

    Shonas wake up – most of you are too young small boys to understand this complicated tribal political game of chase. You need an educated brain to analyse and decipher the meanings and objectives of such complicated political strategies.

  • Wapas

    True ndiPhidza bcoz was very close to Pamire

  • Trent

    Another, James Makamba, fled the country

  • mream

    If two people are having a relationship why pick on only on one person only both of them are responsible for the relationship

  • Brad

    Pamire is now fighting from the grave. Isu zii zvedu.

  • SHONA HATER

    Shona!!

  • Marujata

    Pamire wacho atove mudzimu zvake. Any relevant modern day news please??

  • blarazonke

    What hogwash, how can a high delegated CIO team struggle so much to get details of Pamire’s movements such that they were prepared to dish out a colossal $4.5 million? Why would they trust the wife even if she could be CIO as well? They knew where he worked and also were he stayed and the road he used and probably where he drank beer. Proper hogwash this!!!!!

  • Pinjisi

    Phillip Chiyangwa was given the 4.5million

  • Mazu

    Well said, let the Gukurahundi alight on the shores of Mashonaland, it is only then that the shonas will understand the extent of Mugabe’s atrocities and evil capabilities. And yes he has an illiterate army of policewraiths whose minds are controlled by a corrupt Government. Now that there are no Ndebeles to murder and kill, Mugabe’s need to spill blood endures and it has turned its eye to it own homestead.

  • Rahmatullah

    Where did Zimeye get this boring Chikanza?

  • Nyasha

    No what went down in waterfalls for Angeline?

  • schicco

    Saka ndiChiyangwa here akaudza Mugabe? The description is well-fitting.

  • vusimusi

    Why call him agent K? I fail to get the logic of protecting his identity when all others including shamuyarira and the triggerman have been named. They all surely know who this agent K is!

  • Mushona chaiye

    How hogwash. Nxa, tribalism at its best. So you are saying Shonas are stupid because they believed the history that supports Shonas and Ndebeles are the best tribe? But didnt Ndebeles sell the country to the whites? Itsn’t that true? Didn’t Ndebeles come from South Africa? Isn’t that true?

  • big

    I think they mean Zim$4.5 mita. Well not sure if in 97 that would translate to a significant amount atleast in the tens of thousands of US$ range. But you have a point though.

  • blarazonke

    You are right, I remember the exchange rate in 1997 was 1: 6 be4 the november crash of Nov 1998 when it went 1:14 over night. Still thats a lot of money to pay for info on someone they could find at any time of the day!!!More so, they could have easily killed him in SA instead of waylaying a pajero in Hre. It doesnt add up..

  • maita

    But wife meets husband at airport and goes to baby shower, I don’t know about this hit squad thing but this wife’s behavior is very suspicious, what if the hitmen where her boyfriends?

  • Jimslo

    Ave Mudzimu asi mhosva haiwori. This is very relevant in order to prosecute the calprits.

  • sky

    so CIO is dumb. they offered the wife of the person they wanted to murder $4,5m so that she give them the itinerary. nxaaa this is a fabrication.

  • SHONA HATER

    What came first – the hoisting of the flag by white colonialists at the Salisbury Kopjie to mark their Capital City and the agreement with King Lobhengula? Please give us a break. The Shonas who allowed whites to come in and hoist their flag without even fighting them are the sell outs. Stop reading Gukurahundi Mugabe’s history that is meant to please you as a Shona so that you continue for ever voting for him. Its tribal hogwash; unadulterated propaganda!!

  • spb007

    Lol !!!!

    They would never have actually paid it !!!

    The cheque would have bounced !

  • Pedro Gorosviba

    DNA tests?

  • mai Chibwe

    Why not just tell Mnangagwa to ask Grace at a ZANU PF rally:
    “Grace, did you or did you not have sex with Pamire? and if so how many times?”

    Nobody can really blame Mugabe for killing someone who is dating his wife. All spouses should be able to kill anyone who dates their spouses. It should be law that you have to hunt them down. If he did it, he deserves what happened. Grace too should have been shot.

    Bottom line is “Do not go round having sex with married people. People should fear that kind of activity. “