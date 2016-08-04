Peter Pamire’s Wife Flees to Britain | BREAKING NEWS

The late businessman, Peter Pamire’s widow has escaped to the United Kingdom as investigations on her husband’s death boil up.

ZimEye.com sources yesterday revealed that Mrs Pamire sought refuge in the United Kingdom after details on circumstances surrounding her late husband’s untimely departure in 1997 continued their swell.

She is currently housed at a UK location (name withheld for her protection), the ZimEye.com sources revealed yesterday. Mrs Pamire knows curious details of her husband’s mysterious death at the hands of suspected CIO agents since she was offered $4,5 million for revealing Pamire’s itinerary shortly before his untimely-death, ZimEye.com has established.

This trail emerged after ZimEye.com launched an investigation on Peter Pamire’s “bizarre” alleged parentage of Mrs Grace Mugabe’s children. ZimEye has released the latest pictorial investigation following those claims.

An ensuing report says that says Pamire was killed by the Central Intelligence Organisation’s hit squads over an affair with President Robert Mugabe’s wife, Grace.

The first investigation performed by an exiled UK journalist who four years ago returned to work for Robert Mugabe, has never been disputed by President Robert Mugabe; the journo still works for Mugabe and remains untouched to this day.

One of the hitmen involved in his murder who now resides in the United Kingdom reveals that Pamire died at the hands of the CIO.



Government doctors said he died as a result of an accident caused by a small ditch which sent his Pajero 4-wheel drive rolling several times before hitting a tree. He was driving towards his Borrowdale home.

However, experts from Mitsubishi, manufacturers of Pajero dismissed both conclusions by police that the accident had either been caused by a broken break pipe or the small ditch on Addington Lane where the crash happened.

The agent — referred to here as Agent K — arrived in Britain after quitting the intelligence services.

He said “I couldn’t live with the fact that I was party to a murder of an innocent man directly authorised by President Mugabe. I am doing this for posterity.”

Agent K has offered to testify via video link if the inquiry into Pamire’s death is re-opened.



After being approached Pamire’s brother, Ignatius, a dossier of the sensational interview with Mugabe’s man, he said: “So many lies have been told about my brother’s death and this man (Agent K) could be the missing link to getting justice for my brother.”

Agent K revealed the following:

. A fellow black empowerment guru had told President Mugabe that his wife was dating Pamire.



. Pamire's wife was offered $4,5 million for revealing Pamire's itinerary, which she declined.



. President Mugabe personally authorised the CIO to "deal" with Pamire, a euphemism for "kill" in intelligence circles.



. Pamire was actually SHOT, contrary to what the police and doctors claimed at his inquest.



He said: “Peter had been dating Mrs Mugabe for a while and it was his friend

X (fellow black empowerment activist) who went and told Mugabe of the news.

At the time, X was working for the CIO and had attended several workshops in

Bindura with us.

“Following the disclosure, President Mugabe called a high level intelligence

meeting and ordered that Pamire should be dealt with. It was clear he meant

we must kill Pamire.

“From that point, I was part of a special team sent to kill Pamire. Initially, we were first going to interview him and so we went to his offices on Five Avenue but he only spoke to us via intercom. He wouldn’t let us in and we left.”



A few weeks later, the CIO learnt Pamire was to leave for South Africa on business and approached his wife for his itinerary. They offered her $4,2 million for the information, which she declined.

“But she did tell us when Pamire was returning,” revealed agent K. “On the day Pamire touched down at the airport, we were there. I was driving a Mazda 626 Executive and we had another Isuzu Twin Cab.

“Pamire’s wife was there and as they left, we trailed Pamire as the wife went a separate route, apparently to go to a ‘baby shower’.

“We trailed Pamire onto Addington Lane and a colleague, Lewis Mucheke, who was sitting on the front passenger side, pulled his gun and shot Pamire. The Pajero rolled, rolled and rolled before hitting a tree.

“The CIO HQ, meanwhile, rang the ambulance services to tell them no vehicle was to be sent to the scene of the accident until the go-ahead was given. That allowed us to cover our tracks. Nathan Shamuyarira (jnr), another agent, took a rod and traced the path of the bullet which had gone in from just under the back neck up to just under the eye.

“That rod effectively removed any impression Pamire had been shot. Usually, post mortems where the CIO is responsible for the death of an individual are carried out by doctors who work for the CIO, and will generally give a false account of the circumstances under which an individual died.”

His account of Pamire wearing “blue jeans, a black jacket and a T-Shirt written Zambezi,” has been passed as true by Pamire’s family.

Agent K says they sped off from the scene, their mission accomplished and sure Pamire had died.

Pamire’s brother, Ignatius, said: “When my brother died, I was probably the last person to know. Our relatives in the rural areas knew before I did, although I was in Harare at the time and could have easily rushed to Peter’s aid. It smacks of a deliberate attempt to keep me in the dark.

“It is clear something happened to my brother, and there was a time delay to ensure no-one knew what had happened until my brother had been placed in a fridge at the mortuary.”

Agent K has quit the CIO and fled to the UK.

The dossier is available to the Zimbabwe government and Pamire’s family.

Agent K will testify on camera, if required.