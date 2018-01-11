PHD leader Walter Magaya, CAPS United in Talks

Terrence Mawawa| Harare Giants Caps United are likely to lure back tall central defender Dennis Dauda who deserted Makepeke to join Yadah FC.

Yadah FC is owned by Prophetic Healing and Deliverance Ministries (PHD) leader, Walter Magaya.

Sources at Caps United revealed that the centre back was on the verge of returning to the 2016 league champions.

“We are trying to build a strong team for the 2018 season and we want Dauda to be part of our squad,” said a Caps United Official.

“Dauda is keen to return to Caps United because he has realised that we are in a position to offer him the platform to take his soccer career to another level,” added the official.

However, Dauda’ s manager, George Deda said he was unaware of the said move to the Harare Giants.

” As far as I am concerned Dauda is still a Yadah FC player.I am not aware of his intended move to Caps United, ” said Deda.