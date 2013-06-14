Philippines University’s President Only Got 4 O’Levels

31

 – No single published academic paper visible

 – REVEALED: Dr Chovava’s compromising relationship with Chiyangwa (Upcoming)

The president of the so called St Linus University (SLU) based in the impoverished Philippines, which has dished out controversial doctorate degrees to Zimbabwean businessmen Phillip Chiyangwa and James Makamba, managed only 4 O’ Levels, ZimEye can exclusively reveal.

In this series of exclusive investigations, ZimEye reveals the shameful compromising relationship between the so called “Dr” Chovava, and Phillip Chiyangwa  and in this issue, that “Dr” Pythias Chovava only managed 4 O’Levels and in 1990 could only become a cashier.

 

How did a cashier who once had no ordinary level education rise to the position of president of a University and get to possess a PhD  without a single trace of his written works?

“Dr” Chovava served tables as a cashier at the National Tyres company at Cripps Road, in Harare’s Graniteside industrial area in the 90s.

This revelation comes as this publication queried to him why he himself claims to have a PhD certificate and yet does not have a single visible published paper, a standard norm in the world of doctoral academics.

The only published document that has been identified to date is a mere one page list of persons by a dodgy UK hosted website, named as Institute of Professional Finance Managers which does not have a single contact number. One of Chovava’s credentials cite this makeshift organisation which claims accreditation of so called professionals.

There is no contact number on the IPFM website, and records in the registrar of domains reveal two phone numbers which are not valid phone numbers. The makeshift website which created using free open source software Joomlah, contains unstructured street English. One of the lines on the site read:

“We are regularly out on the web. When we find a great site we list it here for you to enjoy.”

Chovava’s credentials are believed to be evasive as they do not disclose what they exactly are. They read: “Dr Pythias Chenjerayi Chovava BSc MBA PhD ACEA AFCA CPFM FIPFM MDSTI Executor and Judicial Manager (Registered)

Chamu Chiwanza, Affirmative Action Group (A.A.G) Sr. Vice President and National Chairman of the Zimbabwe Youth Council flanked by Dr. Chowawa and the graduand.
Shameless and looking down…Mr. Chovava (in spectacles-left), Affirmative Action Group (A.A.G) Sr. Vice President and National Chairman of the Zimbabwe Youth Council, Chamu Chiwanza with James Makamba at the latter’s graduation ceremony

Mr Chovava has since been asked to prove these credentials. 

When contacted numerous times, Chovava’s cellphone number was automatically diverting to a South African number which also did not go through to be answered.

It was only after a text message was sent to the Zim number that Chovava within seconds replied with the message:
“Who is this now?”

It was at that time that instantly his phone stopped diverting to South Africa and he answered the call only to hang up after being told it was a media inquiry.

When however questioned in January by the Daily News paper concerning his awarding of Phillip Chiyangwa, Chovava suggested he even had backing even from the army in the Phillippines.

“I am a graduate of the same institution with a PhD and I was there last April with three Zimbabwean students who were graduating.

“So popular is the institution that when I was there, security was provided by the Philippino army.

“Registration with the Hague Convention was to internationalise the transnational arm of the college so that its certificates are accepted worldwide.

I am a pastor and would not be involved in anything dubious,” said Chovava.

Photographs of the graduation ceremony officiated by Chovava when he granted James Makamba a PhD this month,  show noone else but a handful Zimbabweans who are members of the controversial Chiyangwa formed Affirmative Action Group.

Already Chovava has admitted that St Linus University (SLU) is a registered company in the tiny Dominica island, and not the Phillippines where he is operating it from. ZimEye hereby warns Zimbabweans to stay away from the so called Linus University institution until Chovava comes into the open about his credentials and his so called university.

Watch this space for Part 2 of this exclusive expose’ which shall reveal the compromising relationship between Chovava and Phillip Chiyangwa.

To receive news updates daily, enter your email address

Enter your email address:

- INSTANT NEWS UPDATES -

Breaking News delivered to your mailbox

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Greyhora

    Anything with Zanu PF links smacks of fraud, Chivava managed 4 “O” level passes, he is still better than Jumpdog, but how did he then manage to enroll at a tertiary institution? Four “O” level passes means one is not university material, moreso up to PhD level! That midget University, if it’s ever genuine should move to clear its name!

  • Ndumiso

    NXAA,izenzo zemigulukudu, these evil creatures were born corrupt and now they are spreading their corrupt activities to unsuspecting countries ,izinja zabantu.

  • Typical Shona education,wena Greyhole angithi ufundile answer this question. Igundwani ladla i cheese kaBongani,igundwani ladliwa liShona. Phendula umbuzo wami ngubani odle i cheese kaBongani between iShona le gundwani. If u answer correct i will vote Mdc-t uyezwa Greyhole.

  • Greyhora

    Robson, for someone who claims not to know much about the guy and at the same time claims to have been “very critical” of him, you are doing a hell of a lot of praise singing! You write as if you worship the ground the four “O” leveler walks on!!

  • Bla Miki

    Thanks Robson. The reason why some of us reads this below standard paper is to ensure that we correct and try to shame the editor and his illiterate crew whose mission is to try and beautify everything that is Tsvangirai related while demonising anything which is pro Zanu Pf. Since the elevation of Alex Magaisa to the post of pm advisor whatever following a series of articles attacking President Mugabe, many are spending sleepless nights writing rubbish on this site in the hope that they may also be rewarded as pm’s advisors as well. Pure jealous and the spirit of selling out has impacted negatively on us as a nation. Only recently, an informal and very small college in Korea awarded Tsvangirai a doctorate not withstanding the fact that he did not attempt to write a grade seven certificate but nobody begrudges him. 31st July will surely bring an end to this circus.

  • Mandhla

    Mibvunzo iri kuvhunzwa nareporter hainetsi kupindura kana usina katurike. Unongoita zvakaita Obama anetswa naana Trump nenyaya yebirth certificacate. Chovava anongowaridza macertificate ake kubva grade 7 kusvika kuPHD. Zvino kana majenalists vakarega vanhu vachipukutwa nemaguruvha kana basa ravo vanenge vave kuritadza. Tamirira Part 2.

    Uyo ari kuzviti Robson anenge iye Chovava pachake.

  • Greyhora

    wena sihlama Nakedog, koMthakathi akula manzi lecheese!! UBongani lo uyabe eyithole kuphi leyo cheese ngaphandle engadobha engiyilahlileyo mina? Ngizibonele ngedwa ngamehlo wami sihlama koMthakathi kufile, ngamawule wodwa lezitabane, wena nango ukukhuluma nge cheese ungazophapha njalo ungavhoteli i MDC-T ngoba ivote yakho ingancgolisa iparty yethu s’bhangxa!

  • Cde Zuze

    Who dies not know that Chovava is Tsvangirai’s mate and relative?

    Is Chovava not from Buhera? Did he not go with Tsvangirai to South Korea last year?

  • Cde Zuze

    There is noone called Chovava in ZANU PF you fools!

  • Robson

    Hi Bka Miki

    Thank you for being this enlightened. All these guys can do is pull down their brother. This Chovava guy has helped so many guys and he is the first in the country to introduce Forensic Accounting And Investigations and a good number of our police have been trained through this guy’s efforts. I think he needs some accolades. Please give him rest you liars

  • Robson

    Chovava was at Nyava High School in Musana Bindura. I just got more information just now. He wrote his O levels in December 1984 and came to Harare in January 1986. Worked on part time for Brenda James a white lady who helped him with school fees up to A Level. Brenda James is now Mrs Herselman and she still lives in harare in marlborough. She can be contacted for verification. He has never been MDC in fact he is a simple chucrh mouse. The guy fought his way to the top going to night school and doing piece jobs by day until he qualified as an accountant. His certifcates can be verified both locally and internationally. Ha ndazoona kuti ichi chi paper chekumhata ichi. Rubbish

  • Robson

    Haa iwe zuze uri zuzewo chaiye. Indava kubva wapusa soo. Chovava has never even met Tsvangirai in person, never. Uri nzenzawo futi iwewe

  • Ndumiso

    Kikikikikiki Cde Naked, wangiqeda ngensini mfowethu,waze wangikhumbuza elinye ikhehla lakithi elalithi i Chona lomangoye ababonani kubangwa wona phela amagundwane,lithi lona umangoye uyawenyanya amaShona ngoba amthathela igundwane lakhe ayezibambele lona, yingakho nje ukiti nxa ekhala ethi umhawu, amashona alomhlawu ,ubuhlungu ngegundwane eladliwa ngamaShona.

  • Greyhora

    Akuyeke umsindo wena s’dindi sothuuvvi Nduminja, yini oyihlekayo njengekhikhitha? uhleka yonke into ephuma esibunu sikaNakedog njengewule lakhe, nxaaa!

  • kunjuta marava

    I am begining to doudt zvinonyorwa neZimeye manje .Chovava akatodzdza zvinenhoroondo .Fuck u writer

  • Really

    Really whats the entry level for ACCA< CIMA and other professional bodies courses, instead of witch hunting why not check yours facts, rather give credit where deserved and lets move on

  • leave them alone, ko imi we zimeye muri loss control yema zimababweans here….mind yr own business.

  • Robson

    Check who was the main man at the Ministry of Higher Education in Zimbabwe when for the first time this institution accredited the famous Diploma In Forensic Investigations with subjects like data mining for intelligence, digital forensics, international law, expert witnessing at international law and law of the sea. The procedure is that before a diploma or degree is accredited by the state it must go through an accreditation committe which comprise of academics and industrialists who scrutinise it and either reject or approve for accreditation. The government could not come up with a caucus as they could not find suitably qualified people except Chovava. This is on record he was the sole consultant in this matter. This guy is a genius believe me. I am getting this information from someone that really knows the guy and I can verify this. It is on record at the ministry of higher education. You can check this for yourself.If really this guy could be appointed president of an overseas university whether big or small there must be really something with him. This is a rural boy that has really done great hey. You cannot take what he has hey. Chipepa ichi ndechenhando. Ndaimbofunga kuti pae zviripo. Guys just do not waste your time reading this tommy rot

  • Makeke

    Regai ndimbotaurawo. I heard that there is all sorts of stories about Chovava. I have read the news and to tell the truth I have never heard of such matuzvi ereporting. I went to school with Chenjerai Chovava at Nyava primary school and our grade one teacher was Mrs Munzvandi who now lives in Queensdale. His mother was so ill and he was the first born. When the war broke people ran away from the villages and he was left alone to look after his mother who had become crippled through some disease. We came back in 1981 and found him and his mother still alive in the village. How they survived we do not know as bombs were dropped right at his homestead in the village. In 1981 together we enrolled at Nyava secondary school zvikoro zve uppertop zvavaMugabe. In 1984 Zimbabwe recorded the worst O Level failure in its history partly because we had most of our teachers as temporal teachers. We had five guys that passed which were Charles, Givemore Chasi, Stanley Banga and Chenjerai Chovava. He started going kwaMwazha in 1985 for chucrh and in 1986 he was a part time gardener at some white lady who was paying for her A Levels in Marlborough. At Nyava primary the school has so far produced two doctorate students namely Looyd Vambe (medical doctor now in South Africa) and Chenjerai Chovava PhD. He went all his way to an accounting degree, masters, PhD and many other courses. I swa this guy rise with my own eyes from kumusha kwake kwa Dunduru , Musana Bindura. His mother died when he was doing form two I still remember well.Oh the guy is sharp believe me. Please meet him and tell me what you find in this guy. He has been all over the world now. For a village guy who went to an “upper top” school he has done extremely well. Give a man a flower while he lives than a wreath at his grave side. Zimbabweans tisadaro vedu wee

  • Bla Miki

    Ruvengo chete Zimeye and l’m beginning to think their editor is non other than Alex Magaisa. We want to hear what they will have to say on the second part of their investigations. Zvekutinyepera zvega zvega, nxa

  • Ini Bla Miki handizive chandinoda uku ndirikuruma uku ndirikufuridza the truth is Zanu pfuu yaora kunge rekumwedzi yowee kuzoti ivo vetsagwada asekuru vaita BP kutya Maputo dai varega kusitroka

  • TM

    Miki, why is Magaisa coming into this issue. I disagree that in 1984 Zimbabwe produced the worst O- level results. This is not a fact-it is an opinion or just a feeling. Chovava from the brief history must be an intelligent person who got involved in not so clear pathways to success. The route that people take to get higher degrees like PhDs has very credible evidence along the way even if one were to lose all certificates today. Credible institutions will always have data on there graduates. It is not new for prominent people in Zimbabwe to claim high sounding academic credentials. Those with clean memory will remember the former minister of labour who used to be called “Dr” Fredrick Shava. After the Willowgate scandal, the PhD in Biochemistry he claimed to have acquired from the Univesity of London ceased to be and he reverted to “Cde”. This should have been his rightful title anywhere after years of fighting for our independence.

    If there is one remaining thing that I can learn from Mugabe and Mandela is not to get carried away by honorary degrees be they doctorates. Universities world wide fell over each other to award the two honorary doctorates. At some point Mandela had to cut short the harvesting of honorary degrees from UK universities!

    It is good to have bright spots from situations that are dire like the one described by the guy who went to school with Chovava. The witness has credible history of the early years of Chovava but as from the point Chovava started working for the white lady in Harare-the history is laced with emotions.

    I wen to school with some people whose pathway I do not have greater details although I still remember my grade one teacher! I have nothing against Chovava but if I were to give evidence on matters of this kind I will make sure my story reads will. I also acknowledge that this guy fought against all odds and this is the talent that inspired the Government of Zimbabwe then to built “Upper Tops”. These school widened the net to capture the talents hidden away from mission and elite schools of the early years. I have friends and acquaitences who are engineers, professors, medical doctors, teachers etc who are real life outcomes of this innovative system. I have always thanked Mugabe for this foresight but I have also reminded him of how times and fortunes have changed. Back then, apart from the unforgivable Matebeland and Midlands issue, the government had a working pair of eyes and ears.

    Hey jealous is a universal human trap (hunza) once you fall into it, especially the one that you set for others, you are a done deal.

    Honorary degrees are what they are-honorary. Always remember there is no honour among things even if they are sharing that which is genuine.

    If Chovava sow the seeds you say he did, then allow him to reap the produce-Amen.

  • Midima Twobytwo

    In 1984 waisave hudofo kupassa 4 O’s anyway. People supplemented to have a full certificate and still go on to accomplish a lot! Ivo vaakupassa with distinctions these days– very incompetent and full of poor journalism like the one just at hand! Askies!!!

  • Mandhla

    The challenge is simple to debunk. Let the Pythias Doctor produce his certificates nyaya yopera. Inga Barack Obama akapedza yake neprojusa birth certificate rake. Why is he evasive about his topic for his PHD thesis. Why does he not remember who supervised his PHD program? Ngatingwarirei huori munyika. Taimboseka maNygimbi but hey we are not too far behind.

  • Makeke

    Oh shame. Why would Chovava show you his certificates? Did Tsvangirai show you his? If he shows you his certificates the next thing is akaatenga. The funny thing if this was balanced reporting why would they decide to talk about his four O Levels and his job as cashier and not talk about his last job with National Tyres as Administration officer. Why do they not write when he became Accountant, Finance Manager, Financial Controller and Company secretary for a number of companies around Zimbabwe? Why do they not go ku British Council kwaainyorera his exams and check what he was sitting for? Why tell a job did in two years and not talk about the rest? Is this balanced reporting?

  • Mandhla

    Iwe Chovava a.k.a Robson, Zuze, Makeke or whatever dekcuf name u want to use Nguva yechigororo yakakwana. Taakupinda muNewZimbabwe and majenalists will have to play a big role in ridding the country of corruption nehuori hweshe hwatekeshera munyika. R u suggesting kuti wakaita maDegree ecorrespondence uchinyorera kuBritish council? Saka tiudze kuti wainyora mazama eUniversity ipi? Zimeye Asijiki!!

  • Shocked

    I don’t believe this article. I got to know Chovava through a friend who worked at CABS in the 1990s.Chovava worked at some carbonpaper company in industrial area of Harare.he was in accounts department.he was a devoted Christian and a hardworker.while I cant say anything about his current position, I totally disagree with Zimeye report.

  • Blaz wa blaz
  • Chovava

    Where do I find Zimeye offices that I may show all my papers from Ordinary Level, Advanced Level, First, second degree and my 2 Phd’s (One from England and the other from the Philippines), and all my professional qualifications and past employer letters? Please help as I have all my papers here with me. Cheers guys.

  • Rao Shirvani

    “Dr” Pythias is not the president of St. Linus University. This is University if registered in Dominica and registered in the Philippines through the Transnational Education Program by the Commission on Higher Education.. See http://www.ched.gov.ph/chedwww/index.php/eng/Information/List-of-Higher-Education-Institutions-HEIs/REGION-III

    Before anyone of you pointing fingers on the University and what the author said “Impoverished” without any basis or any reference.. Check your education system first!!!

  • forest isk

    Siyai munhu a tsvage mari dzake.imi munawo madegree amunoti magenuine MAPEDZA HERE NHAMO DZENYU