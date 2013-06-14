Philippines University’s President Only Got 4 O’Levels

– No single published academic paper visible

The president of the so called St Linus University (SLU) based in the impoverished Philippines, which has dished out controversial doctorate degrees to Zimbabwean businessmen Phillip Chiyangwa and James Makamba, managed only 4 O’ Levels, ZimEye can exclusively reveal.

In this series of exclusive investigations, ZimEye reveals the shameful compromising relationship between the so called “Dr” Chovava, and Phillip Chiyangwa and in this issue, that “Dr” Pythias Chovava only managed 4 O’Levels and in 1990 could only become a cashier.

How did a cashier who once had no ordinary level education rise to the position of president of a University and get to possess a PhD without a single trace of his written works?

“Dr” Chovava served tables as a cashier at the National Tyres company at Cripps Road, in Harare’s Graniteside industrial area in the 90s.

This revelation comes as this publication queried to him why he himself claims to have a PhD certificate and yet does not have a single visible published paper, a standard norm in the world of doctoral academics.

The only published document that has been identified to date is a mere one page list of persons by a dodgy UK hosted website, named as Institute of Professional Finance Managers which does not have a single contact number. One of Chovava’s credentials cite this makeshift organisation which claims accreditation of so called professionals.

There is no contact number on the IPFM website, and records in the registrar of domains reveal two phone numbers which are not valid phone numbers. The makeshift website which created using free open source software Joomlah, contains unstructured street English. One of the lines on the site read:

“We are regularly out on the web. When we find a great site we list it here for you to enjoy.”

Chovava’s credentials are believed to be evasive as they do not disclose what they exactly are. They read: “Dr Pythias Chenjerayi Chovava BSc MBA PhD ACEA AFCA CPFM FIPFM MDSTI Executor and Judicial Manager (Registered)”

Mr Chovava has since been asked to prove these credentials.

When contacted numerous times, Chovava’s cellphone number was automatically diverting to a South African number which also did not go through to be answered.

It was only after a text message was sent to the Zim number that Chovava within seconds replied with the message:

“Who is this now?”

It was at that time that instantly his phone stopped diverting to South Africa and he answered the call only to hang up after being told it was a media inquiry.

When however questioned in January by the Daily News paper concerning his awarding of Phillip Chiyangwa, Chovava suggested he even had backing even from the army in the Phillippines.

“I am a graduate of the same institution with a PhD and I was there last April with three Zimbabwean students who were graduating.

“So popular is the institution that when I was there, security was provided by the Philippino army.

“Registration with the Hague Convention was to internationalise the transnational arm of the college so that its certificates are accepted worldwide.

I am a pastor and would not be involved in anything dubious,” said Chovava.

Photographs of the graduation ceremony officiated by Chovava when he granted James Makamba a PhD this month, show noone else but a handful Zimbabweans who are members of the controversial Chiyangwa formed Affirmative Action Group.

Already Chovava has admitted that St Linus University (SLU) is a registered company in the tiny Dominica island, and not the Phillippines where he is operating it from. ZimEye hereby warns Zimbabweans to stay away from the so called Linus University institution until Chovava comes into the open about his credentials and his so called university.

Watch this space for Part 2 of this exclusive expose’ which shall reveal the compromising relationship between Chovava and Phillip Chiyangwa.