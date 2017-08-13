National PICTURE: Bob With Barcelona Football Legends 13th August 2017 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter tweet President Robert Mugabe meets European football legends (from right) Patrick Kluivert, Edgar Davids and Rayco Garcia who were accompanied by Sports and Recreation minister Makhosini Hlongwane (left) at the Zanu PF presidential youth interface rally in Gwanda yesterday. To receive news updates daily, enter your email address Enter your email address:- INSTANT NEWS UPDATES - Breaking News delivered to your mailbox