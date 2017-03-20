PICTURE: CRY Africa, Minister ‘Humbly’ Kneels Before President

2

The picture below has gone on social media of President Lungu talking to his Minister of Livestock & Fisheries yesterday.

  • Royal Mthwakazi

    The problem is the mentality of the African leader. Why do they encourage this kneeling before them? Why doesnt it embarrass them? It is them who should tell their subordinates to Stop it.

    Eish; being Black is a curse in this world!!

  • musombodiya

    Cream shirt, grey jacket, green longs, black shoes, blue socks haaa kana sabhuku havadaro