PICTURE EXCLUSIVE: History Clashes, Dabengwa Meets Moyo And Kasukuwere

Grace Kwinjeh |Zapu leader Dumiso Dabengwa has just had an intriguing kodak moment with Savior Kasukuwere and Jonathan Moyo, as the Zanu PF bigwigs descended on the city of Kings and Queens for President Robert Mugabe’s birthday bash.

Moyo took to twitter to post pictures of the three men at a local restaurant. “Just had an encounter with the legendary DD at The Cattleman in Bulawayo. Fun moment as we countdown to tomorrow’s 21st program in Matopos!,” he wrote.

Dabengwa, leader of ZAPU a one time sworn enemy of the state, was once charged with treason in the early 80’s by the Mugabe regime. The irony of ironies is not so much in the former ZIPRA intelligence supremo meeting with Zanu PF chefs, but, rather that one of them Moyo had his father mercilessly killed during the Gukurahundi period. Perhaps this coincidence marks a defining moment in the history of a region that has carried pain and suffering over so many years: Cries for justice and inclusion falling on deaf ears.

That Mugabe has chosen this region as his birthday venue only magnifies the selective memory over the years that grievances from the region have been dealt with.

To date children of those killed during that era do not have birth certicates. Mugabe flies to celebrate his birthday in the region whose thousands of inhabitants have been denied birth certificates, how nerve wreaking this is to other human beings.

A dark period in the history of Zimbabwe, opening wounds that even the unity accord of 1987 has neither healed nor buried; the uproar by the people of Matebeleland that Mugabe should celebrate his birthday ‘literaly’ over their dead bodies, is proof that the Gukurahundi matter is far from over. Mugabe himself has at one time described the merciless butchering of over 20 000 people as a ‘moment of madness’ and leaves many wondering what this time, his birthday message will be to the people of Matebeleland. They still demand justice, that perpetrators who include his most senior government officials should be brought to account.