Staff Reporter | A shocking picture has gone viral of war vets leader Victor Matemadanda wearing a T-Shirt with a message to First Lady Grace Mugabe to deal with her children first, apparently before politics, why this message is not for Mugabe himself. Sexism has become the bane of Zimbabwe’s politics.

