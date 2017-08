BREAKING NEWS – MNANGAGWA BLUE OCEAN DOCUMENT REVEALED IS IT MYTH AND NOT REAL? Posted by ZimEye on Friday, August 11, 2017

Defense Minister Dr Sydney Sekeramayi Meets with Army Boss¬†General¬†Constantine Chiwenga. Sekeramayi was recently catapulted in the Zanu PF succession race with many believing he is the preferred choice of the First Family President Robert Mugabe and his wife Grace to be Zimbabwe’s next President. Is this a symbolic gesture?