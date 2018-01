Ray Nkosi | Wedding pictures of a former Vice President Joice Mujuru look alike getting married have gone viral. Social media is rife with speculation as to who this mystery woman easily confused for the veteran politician. Wrote one social media commentator, “Thats not our Joyce uyo,that wedding yakaitwa kuNyanga and the husband is called Oniaas Bepe”

