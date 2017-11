Below is the copy of Harare South MP Shadreck Mashayamombe showing how he has been abusing school kids’ resources for mere party uses. The development was on Saturday described by analyst Allan Wenyika as: “the sad story of a land baron forcing our schools to ferry poor Zanu-Pf idiots to a G40 rally to be addressed by the biggest land baron of Zimbabwe.”

