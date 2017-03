Ray Nkosi |┬áNorton Member of Parliament, Temba Mliswa today knelt before Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa as he greeted him in Parliament. Mliswa took his loyalty to the presidential hopeful and leader of Parliament Mnangagwa to new levels saying, “Haa Mdara achauya makachena nhasi!”

To receive news updates daily, enter your email address Enter your email address: - INSTANT NEWS UPDATES - Breaking News delivered to your mailbox